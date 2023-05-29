Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi crime: 16-year-old girl stabbed 40 times by boyfriend, no one stopped him

    Delhi shocking crime: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her alleged boyfriend in Delhi Shahbad Dairy area. CCTV footage of the incident showed the perpetrator intercepting the girl and brutally stabbing her multiple times before crushing her skull with a concrete slab.

    Delhi crime 16 year old girl stabbed 40 times by boyfriend no one stopped him gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    A 16-year-old girl was stabbed more than 40 times by a man outside her home in Delhi’s slum cluster in Rohini's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. The whole incident has been recorded on CCTV. The girl was captured on camera walking down the street when she was stopped by her attacker, Sahil, who then repeatedly stabbed her before hitting her head on a concrete slab. 

    He appeared to walk off but then returned to hit her with the rock again. The incident took place on a busy street with onlookers passing by without stooping to help the victim. The deceased was identified as Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in the Shahbad dairy area.

    Sakshi was allegedly in a relationship with the accused, Sahil. The couple reportedly had an argument a day before the incident. The police, alerted by residents, arrived at the spot to find the girl's body and blood pooled around her. Police teams are searching for the accused.

    Reacting to the incident, Swati Maliwal, Delhi women's panel head, said a notice has been issued to police over the incident. "A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting," she added.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Video Icon