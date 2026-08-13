Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the protest face-off between the BJP and the Opposition INDIA bloc 'unprecedented' on the last day of the Parliament Session, which saw counter-protests and sloganeering before the Lok Sabha was adjourned.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the protest face-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc is something she has never seen before. "I have seen this for the very first time. This is new," she said.

Counter-protests Rock Parliament

The remark came amid the high-voltage counter-protests at the steps of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex on the last day of the Parliament Session. The BJP protested against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand That was followed by controversial sloganeering by opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who were seen protesting with a toy monkey and sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar." Soon after the commencement, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday after members recited the national song Vande Mataram.

Opposition Blames Government for Washout

TMC Senior MP Saugata Roy said that the running of the house was not the opposition's responsibility and that the Government had failed the people. "The opposition does not want to hear the Home Minister's speech; they do not wish to listen to a long lecture. We wanted the government to clarify who ordered the pellet gun firing, but that explanation was not provided. He is a very powerful figure, yet he failed to run the House; let us see what happens now. The entire government is responsible. It is not our responsibility to run the House; it is theirs. It is their job to persuade and convince the opposition," he said

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the lack of accountability from the Government was responsible for the washout in the House. "There is no accountability whatsoever. On the very last day, he (HM Amit Shah) stands up and declares, 'I am ready.' So, what were you doing for the past 20 days? You were right here in the Parliament complex but did not step into the House; this implies that he himself did not want the House to function. The ruling party is responsible for this. The role of the opposition is to raise issues so that the government takes cognisance of them. If they had listened to Rahul Gandhi earlier, the entire country would not be witnessing this situation today," she said. (ANI)