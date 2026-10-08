A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed and beheaded by her boyfriend, who died in a road accident while fleeing the area just hours after the suspected crime, in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed and beheaded by her boyfriend, who died in a road accident while fleeing the area just hours after the suspected crime, in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. The girl’s body, believed to have remained in the forest for seven days, was recovered from a wooded area in Biaora on Tuesday. Her skull was found nearly 50 feet away from the torso, police said.

The suspected accused, identified as Ankit Malviya, allegedly took the girl into the forest after she travelled from Karedi to Rajgarh to meet him on September 30. Police suspect an argument broke out between the two before Malviya allegedly attacked her with a saw and severed her neck.

According to police, Malviya later called his cousin and allegedly told him about the incident. He then left the forest on his motorcycle but collided with a truck and died at the spot.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Tolani said the two were in a relationship and that the girl had been murdered. However, police were still trying to determine what triggered the alleged killing.

“Yes, there was a noose at the spot. We are trying to ascertain the actual reason behind the incident. The two were in a relationship,” Tolani said.

Girl went missing after travelling to meet boyfriend

The teenager lived with her maternal uncle in Karedi village and was reported missing at the Rajgarh Kotwali police station on September 30.

As police began tracking her movements, police examined CCTV footage from the area. The footage reportedly showed the girl travelling towards Shamsherpura on a motorcycle with Malviya, a resident of Jamonia Ganesh village.

Malviya, who worked at a factory in Pithampur, had allegedly been in contact with the girl for around two years. Police said he had asked her to meet him on September 30.

The girl travelled by bus from Karedi to Rajgarh, where she met Malviya. The two then reportedly headed towards Biaora on his motorcycle before entering a forested area.

Police suspect an argument erupted inside the forest, following which Malviya allegedly attacked the girl and killed her with a saw.

Suspect allegedly called cousin after killing

Police examining Malviya’s call records found that he had spoken to his cousin several times around the time of the incident. This led police to question the cousin, who allegedly revealed what Malviya had told him.

Police said Malviya had allegedly narrated the incident to his cousin before attempting suicide and subsequently leaving the forest.

However, while riding away on his motorcycle, he collided with a truck and died on the spot.

Based on the information provided by the cousin, police searched the forest and eventually located the girl’s remains on Tuesday.

The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Her skull had decomposed to a skeletal state and was found approximately 50 feet from the torso.

A saw was also recovered near the body, while police found a rope noose hanging from a tree at the scene.

Although the investigation has established that the girl was murdered and police suspect Malviya was responsible, the exact motive remains unclear.