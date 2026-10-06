A 47-year-old schoolteacher in Maharashtra’s Satara was arrested after allegedly beating his 17-year-old daughter to death with a cricket bat following a late-night dispute over television and mobile phone use.

A 47-year-old schoolteacher in Maharashtra’s Satara was arrested after allegedly beating his 17-year-old daughter to death with a cricket bat following a late-night dispute over television and mobile phone use. The victim, a Class 11 student at a junior college in Satara, was allegedly attacked by her father, identified as Purshottam Kadam, at their home in Godoli in the early hours of Sunday. Kadam was produced before a Satara court on Monday and remanded in three-day police custody.

According to the complaint filed by Kadam’s wife, Shila Kadam, who is also a teacher, an argument broke out between the father and daughter after midnight. The dispute reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation.

“During the altercation, the girl allegedly attacked her younger sister with a cricket bat and attempted to assault her father. Police said the man overpowered her and allegedly struck her on the head with the bat,” Vipul Patil, sub-divisional police officer Satara, quoted Shila as saying.

The girl suffered a fatal head injury in the attack. An autopsy later revealed a deep skull injury at the back of her head, confirming the severity of the assault.

The alleged crime came to light after neighbours heard a commotion from the house and alerted the police. When officers reached the spot, the parents initially claimed that the teenager had suffered fatal injuries after accidentally hitting her head against a wall.

During questioning, the girl’s mother allegedly told police that Kadam had changed his daughter’s bloodstained clothes, used them to clean her body, washed the clothes in a washing machine and attempted to remove signs of the alleged assault from the scene.

Police subsequently recovered the bloodstained cricket bat, which was allegedly hidden by Kadam. Investigators said the teacher later admitted to killing his daughter.

Police also learnt during the probe that the teenager had allegedly displayed aggressive behaviour in the past. An officer said she had reportedly fractured her father’s hand during an earlier altercation. Her mother also told police that the family had consulted a doctor in Pune over her behaviour.

Police have registered a case against Kadam under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. Officials said additional charges may be invoked if the investigation finds that the accused attempted to destroy evidence or conceal the crime.