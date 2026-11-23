Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set to experience colder mornings and nights as northwesterly winds strengthen. Temperatures may fall further this week, while foggy conditions could affect visibility across the national capital and neighbouring areas

Winter conditions are gradually strengthening across Delhi-NCR, with residents likely to experience a noticeable increase in the chill over the coming days. The arrival of northwesterly winds is expected to bring down temperatures, particularly during the early morning and night hours.

According to the weather forecast, minimum temperatures in Delhi could fall to around 9 degrees Celsius by November 24–25. This would make mornings and late evenings considerably colder than they have been in recent days.

While the drop in temperature is expected to make the winter season more noticeable, sunny conditions during the daytime could offer some relief to residents.

Fog Alert for Delhi and Neighbouring Regions

Fog is another weather-related concern for Delhi-NCR as temperatures continue to decline. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist and shallow fog in a few parts of Delhi during the morning hours.

The possibility of fog is not restricted to the national capital. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh may also experience reduced visibility.

By November 25, foggy conditions could become more widespread, with moderate fog likely in isolated areas. Commuters travelling early in the morning, particularly on highways, should remain cautious as visibility may fluctuate.

Delhi's Air Quality Continues to Remain a Concern

Alongside the changing weather, air pollution remains a major concern for residents of the national capital. Delhi's air quality has continued to remain in the poor category, adding to the discomfort as winter conditions gradually intensify.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 239 on Sunday, November 22. Several monitoring stations also reported readings above 300, placing those locations in the very poor category.

The air quality situation is expected to remain challenging over the next few days. Residents, particularly children and older people, should take precautions when stepping outdoors, especially during early morning hours.