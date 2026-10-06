A minor quarrel between two children while playing turned deadly in Faridabad’s Sector 56 after one boy allegedly attacked the other with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him with a critical injury near his heart.

A minor quarrel between two children while playing turned deadly in Faridabad’s Sector 56 after one boy allegedly attacked the other with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him with a critical injury near his heart. The child later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, prompting police to take the juvenile accused into custody and send him to a juvenile correction home.

The incident took place at Ashiana Flats around 7 pm on Sunday, police said. The deceased child’s father works as a scrap dealer in the area.

According to a police officer, the child was playing with his sister when another boy, known to him, joined them. An argument soon broke out between the two children and escalated into a scuffle.

“The deceased child was playing with his sister when a friend also joined and an argument broke out between the two boys over some issue. During the scuffle, the friend allegedly attacked him with a sharp object, leaving him critically injured.”

The injured child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Rajiv Colony, where doctors found a knife injury. Despite receiving treatment, he died, police said.

“The injury was near his heart,” the officer privy to the investigation said.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Yamin, police registered a case at Sector 58 police station.

“A team from the police post subsequently took the juvenile accused into custody and sent him to a juvenile correction home,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the two children knew each other and frequently played together.

The officer said the victim’s father had named the juvenile and his parents in the complaint. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and findings of the investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns over violence among children. Police urged parents to keep a closer watch on their children’s behaviour, interactions and surroundings.

The deceased child’s body was sent for postmortem, with police saying further action would be taken in accordance with the findings and applicable law.

Another stabbing turns fatal in Faridabad

In a separate incident in Faridabad, a 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed multiple times following an argument at a food cart in the Sector 62 area on Sunday night. His nephew, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted during the attack.

The deceased, identified as Lakshman, a resident of Shahpur village, was taken to a hospital by his family but was declared dead on arrival. His nephew Mahesh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for injuries sustained in the assault.

According to police, Lakshman and Mahesh had gone to a fast-food cart near Sector 62 Chowk around 10 pm when a dispute erupted with the operators.

“An argument broke out between them and the cart operators, identified as Prashant, Naman and Rinku. The dispute escalated into a fight, following which the accused allegedly called some of their associates to the spot,” a police officer said.

Police have arrested all three accused, who are residents of Uncha village.

Police said the group allegedly attacked Lakshman and Mahesh after the dispute escalated. Lakshman was reportedly stabbed several times and collapsed on the road in a pool of blood.

When Mahesh attempted to intervene, the attackers allegedly chased him with knives and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to piece together the sequence of events and identify any other people involved.

“Crime Branch and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence. Police are scanning footage from nearby cameras to identify and trace the attackers. The exact reason behind the assault will also be examined once the injured person is stable,” the officer added.

The investigation into both incidents is underway.