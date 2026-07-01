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8th Pay Commission Update: Salary Hike Process Begins, Ministries Asked to Submit Pay Details
The 8th Pay Commission has asked all ministries to upload details of Central Government employees' salaries and allowances on an online portal. Looks like the government is getting ready to share some good news soon.
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Good News! 8th Pay Commission Speeds Up, Starts Calculating Employee Salaries
The 8th Pay Commission has sped up its work to recommend salary and allowance hikes for Central Government employees. The commission wants to fully understand how much the government currently spends on salaries and various allowances. For this, it has ordered all ministries and government bodies to upload complete salary details of their employees onto its official online data portal.
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Submit Data Immediately
The 8th Pay Commission set June 30 as the deadline for uploading this information to the online portal. However, this date might get extended. The process involves hundreds of government offices uploading huge amounts of financial data. So, we'll have to see if all departments can provide these details on time. The commission has said it will consider extending the deadline if needed.
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Information on Online Portal Only, No to Offline
The Pay Commission has made it clear that all ministries and departments must upload their details only on the official online data portal. They will not accept any offline information. This means departments cannot send data through physical files, Excel sheets, printed documents, or email. The commission will only consider data uploaded to the online portal as valid. The main goal is to create a centralised digital database, which will make it easier for the commission to analyse stats while preparing its recommendations.
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Complete Details of Salaries and Allowances
The commission has asked ministries and departments to provide details of their expenses for the last three full financial years. This includes data for the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. The data must clearly state how much was spent on salaries and various allowances for employees from Pay Matrix Level-1 to Level-18.
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Complete Information on Government Expenses
The commission has asked for complete details of expenses across various departments, not just basic pay. This must include Basic Pay, Military Service Pay where applicable, DA, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Risk and Hardship Allowance, Running Staff Allowance for railway employees, Non-Practicing Allowance, and all other allowances given to employees. Besides this, they also have to provide separate information on the total expenditure on allowances for each financial year.
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Why is This Process So Important?
This data collection is being seen as the first major step towards the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. After analysing how much the government currently spends on salaries and allowances for various employee grades, the commission will estimate the financial impact of a future pay revision on the government's treasury. Based on this, the commission will prepare its reports and recommendations on revised pay scales, various allowances, the total financial burden on the government, and long-term financial stability.
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