- Home
- India
- Over 100 Women Vandalise Liquor Shops in UP's Lalitpur Over Inaction on Harassment Complaints (WATCH)
Over 100 Women Vandalise Liquor Shops in UP's Lalitpur Over Inaction on Harassment Complaints (WATCH)
More than 100 women in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, vandalised two liquor shops after alleging repeated harassment and lack of police action. The women first blocked a road before breaking shop locks and smashing alcohol worth lakhs.
Women Smash Liquor Shops in Lalitpur After Harassment Complaints Ignored
In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, more than 100 women, fed up with repeated harassment, vandalised two liquor shops in a dramatic protest. The incident took place in the Mahroni area and has since gone viral on social media.
यूपी के ललितपुर में छेड़खानी से परेशान 100 से ज्यादा महिलाओं ने शराब की दो दुकानों में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की। महिलाओं ने पहले रोड जाम कर प्रदर्शन किया। फिर ताला तोड़कर दुकानों के अंदर घुसीं और जमकर तोड़फोड़ की। लाखों की शराब सड़क पर फेंक दी। pic.twitter.com/Lo2A7FW3m5
— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) February 4, 2026
According to locals, the women had been facing ongoing harassment near the liquor shops. They claimed their complaints were not taken seriously by the authorities, leading to rising anger.
Road blocked before shops attacked
On the day of the protest, the women first blocked the main road to draw attention to their demands. When no immediate action followed, the protest turned aggressive.
The women broke the locks of two liquor shops, entered the premises and damaged property inside. Bottles of alcohol worth several lakhs of rupees were thrown onto the road and smashed. Video footage shows women forcefully breaking bottles while shouting slogans.
Some men were also seen supporting the women during the protest.
Video sparks strong public reactions
The video of the incident spread quickly online, triggering strong reactions from the public.
One person wrote on X that when authorities fail to act on women’s complaints, anger naturally comes out on the streets. He said the real question is not why the shops were damaged, but why earlier complaints were ignored.
जब प्रशासन महिलाओं की शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई नहीं करता, तब गुस्सा सड़कों पर फूटता है।
छेड़खानी से परेशान होकर 100 से ज्यादा महिलाओं का सड़क पर उतरना सिस्टम की नाकामी का सबूत है।
सवाल ये नहीं कि तोड़फोड़ क्यों हुई, सवाल ये है कि पहले शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई?
अब ज़रूरत है…
— Syed Mumtaz Alam (@mumtazeasy) February 4, 2026
Another social media user said the women had “taken control themselves” after losing hope in the system.
Some users criticised the administration, while others questioned whether legal action would be taken against the women instead of addressing the harassment issue.
Police response and legal action
Lalitpur Police, confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Mahroni police station under relevant sections of the law. He said further legal action is underway.
प्रकरण में थाना महरौनी पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है ।
— LALITPUR POLICE (@lalitpurpolice) February 4, 2026
However, police officials have not yet clarified whether any action has been taken against those accused of harassment.
Questions raised for women's safety in public spaces
The incident has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety in public spaces, especially around liquor shops. Many locals say such shops often become trouble spots, especially during late hours.
Residents are now demanding strict action against those responsible for harassing women and better policing in the area to prevent such incidents from happening again.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.