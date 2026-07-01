Private retailer Nayara Energy has reduced petrol and diesel prices in India, citing a decline in global crude oil costs. This move contrasts with state-owned fuel companies, which have kept their prices unchanged across the country. The reduction is expected to intensify competition in the fuel retail sector.

Petrol and diesel prices across India continued to remain largely unchanged on Wednesday, even as private fuel retailer Nayara Energy announced a reduction in retail fuel prices following a decline in global crude oil prices. The move comes amid easing international oil markets and could intensify competition in India's fuel retail sector.

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According to the latest announcement, Nayara Energy has reduced petrol prices by up to Rs 1 per litre and diesel prices by up to Rs 3 per litre across its retail outlets. The revised rates came into effect after global benchmark crude prices softened, giving the company room to pass on some of the benefit to consumers.

The price reduction, however, is limited to Nayara-operated fuel stations and does not apply to outlets run by state-owned oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, which have kept retail fuel prices unchanged.

Global crude oil prices have witnessed a decline in recent sessions after concerns over supply disruptions eased and markets assessed the outlook for demand. Lower crude prices generally reduce the cost of producing transport fuels, although changes in retail prices in India also depend on exchange rates, taxes, refining costs, freight charges and government policies.

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Despite the reduction by Nayara Energy, fuel prices at public sector retail outlets remained stable. In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 94.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.97 per litre.

Following the latest revision, Nayara Energy outlets in Bengaluru are selling petrol at Rs 111.20 per litre and diesel at Rs 98.80 per litre. A Nayara fuel station operator in Karnataka told NDTV that the company communicated the revised prices at around 3:20 am on Wednesday. In Faridabad, petrol is now priced at Rs 103 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 98.84 per litre. Meanwhile, at Nayara pumps in Maharashtra, petrol is retailing at Rs 111.66 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.99 per litre after the latest price cut.

Industry experts say private fuel retailers often adjust prices more quickly in response to movements in international crude oil markets, especially when market conditions allow them to offer discounts to attract customers. State-run oil marketing companies, however, typically consider a broader set of factors before revising retail prices.

The latest reduction by Nayara Energy is expected to benefit motorists who refuel at its outlets and could encourage greater competition among fuel retailers if crude prices remain subdued. Consumers are advised to compare prices at nearby fuel stations, as rates may now vary between public and private retailers.

Meanwhile, analysts continue to monitor developments in the global energy market, including crude oil production levels, geopolitical tensions and demand forecasts. Any significant movement in these factors could influence future fuel pricing decisions in India.

While there has been no nationwide revision in petrol and diesel prices by public sector oil marketing companies, Nayara Energy's decision highlights how international crude trends can directly impact pricing strategies in the competitive retail fuel market. Motorists filling up at Nayara outlets may now benefit from lower fuel costs, even as most consumers continue to pay unchanged prices at state-run fuel stations.

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