Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met WB ministers to discuss NEP implementation and education reforms. They agreed to collaborate on strengthening schools via PM SHRI and higher education through PM-USHA, aiming for institutional excellence.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with West Bengal Education Ministers Dipak Barman and Jagannath Chattopadhyay to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), strengthening school education, and advancing higher education reforms in the state.

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During the meeting, Pradhan said West Bengal plays a crucial role in India's education landscape and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to rejuvenate the sector under the NEP 2020 framework. He added that the Centre and the state would work together to strengthen both school and higher education systems. He also highlighted partnerships with leading institutions, including Visva-Bharati, IIM Calcutta, IIEST Shibpur, IIT Kharagpur, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata, IISER Kolkata and NIT Durgapur, to drive educational transformation in the state.

Focus on Key Schemes and Reforms

The discussions also focused on expanding PM SHRI Schools, improving the implementation of Samagra Shiksha, ULLAS and the MERITE Scheme, and ensuring greater access to quality education in underserved regions. The meeting further reviewed higher education reforms under PM-USHA and RUSA, aimed at enhancing institutional excellence and aligning education with youth aspirations.

"We also discussed strengthening school education through expansion of PM SHRI Schools, effective utilisation of Samagra Shiksha, ULLAS and the MERITE Scheme, and ensuring greater access to quality education in underserved areas," Pradhan said.

He added, "Also deliberated on advancing higher education reforms through PM-USHA and RUSA, promoting institutional excellence and preparing a roadmap aligned with the aspirations of Bengal's youth."

Political Context and Future Commitments

Pradhan further said the government is committed to building an inclusive and future-ready education ecosystem. Speaking to reporters, he said that since the change in government in West Bengal, discussions on education reforms have intensified and funding for innovation and holistic education would be increased. He said, "By expressing confidence in Prime Minister Modi, the people of Bengal have given a massive mandate for change. Those who held the reins of governance in Bengal were unable to fulfil the hopes of Bengal's people..."

West Bengal's Assurance of Cooperation

West Bengal Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay stated that the state government will work in coordination with the Centre to improve the education system, while Dipak Barman said Bengal's education sector has suffered in the past and assured full cooperation to stabilise and strengthen it going forward. (ANI)