Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: What is the Ladli Behna Scheme that led to BJP's landslide victory?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: One of the prime factors of the BJP's resounding victory in the election is believed to be the 'Ladli Behna' scheme wherein all women in the state, regardless of caste or religion, are eligible to receive benefits under this scheme.

Bhopal: With the saffron party predicted to win over 150 seats in the 230-member assembly and the Congress trailing far behind with leads in about 70 seats, the BJP is poised to sweep Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave the credit for the BJP's outstanding performance in the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign and the welfare programmes of the "double engine" government.

The 11 promises, which included several freebies, served as the focal point of the Congress's campaign in the state. However, few individuals took advantage of the Congress guarantees as the BJP was already providing the people with several social projects. The one BJP welfare programme that appears to have benefited the party is the "Ladli Behna Yojana," which was highly favoured by the state's women population. Eligible women from low-income families in the state receive a monthly transfer of Rs 1250 under the initiative.

On the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the initiative, which was officially launched on March 5, 2023.

Chouhan said, "I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it, I give the whole credit to Ladli Behnas for this impressive performance."

Speaking to media persons in Bhopal, he said: "The remarkable success of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh resonated with the people, fuelled by their unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the impactful state meetings, and the resonant appeals made to the public. This electoral mandate is a result of those efforts. The double engine government -- the initiatives undertaken by the central government led by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, and the effective implementation of schemes locally -- have found favour among voters. Initiatives such as Ladli Laxmi for girls and various programs benefiting the underprivileged and farmers have deeply connected with the populace. The strategic approach, spearheaded by Amit Shah under the guidance of National President J P Nadda, State President VD Sharma, Organization General Secretary Hitanand Sharma, and our dedicated team, remained steadfast. The campaign gained the right momentum and direction, reaffirming my earlier statement that we would achieve a fantastic victory."

What is Ladli Behna Yojana?

All women in the state, regardless of caste or religion, are eligible to receive benefits under the Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Scheme. Financial support of Rs 1,250 per month is available to women between the ages of 21 and 60 who have an annual family income of less than Rs 2.50 lakh.

In August, the chief minister declared that the monthly financial assistance provided to women under the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' will be raised to Rs 3000, with incremental increases of Rs 250. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared this to be a "gift" for women.

The BJP and the Congress faced off in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly election. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress to join the BJP, assisted in the overthrow of the grand old party's 15-month-long government in 2020.

