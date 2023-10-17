Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress' manifesto promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all and IPL team

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Kamal Nath also highlighted the plan to reserve 27% of government jobs for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), demonstrating the party's dedication to creating opportunities for marginalized groups.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday (October 17) unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, presenting a range of commitments aimed at various segments of society. The 106-page manifesto outlines as many as 59 promises, covering areas like healthcare, education, and employment. One significant proposal is to offer a health insurance policy worth Rs 25 lakh for all residents of the state, including an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh.

Kamal Nath also highlighted the plan to reserve 27% of government jobs for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), demonstrating the party's dedication to creating opportunities for marginalized groups.

A particularly notable feature of the manifesto is the promise to establish an Indian Premier League (IPL) team for Madhya Pradesh, which could enhance the state's visibility and create opportunities in the sports and entertainment sectors.

In addition to these proposals, Kamal Nath declared plans to alleviate the financial burdens on farmers by waiving off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and offering a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women. The Congress party aims to make school education free and reinstate the Old Pension Scheme. Furthermore, it plans to provide unemployment allowances for youth ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month for two years.

These commitments have been unveiled in the run-up to the state assembly elections, which are scheduled for November 17. The manifesto represents the Congress party's vision for the state's development and well-being if elected into power.