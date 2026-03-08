Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and later attended the 'Nari Tu Narayani' event in Dehradun. On Women's Day, he felicitated 38 senior women, praising their contribution to family, society, and the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan in Bhararisain (Gairsain). On the arrival of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Bharadisain, MLA Anil Nautiyal, Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar, SP Surjeet Singh Panwar, and local residents welcomed him.

CM Attends 'Nari Tu Narayani' Programme

CM Dhami on Sunday participated in the "Nari Tu Narayani" programme organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dehradun, to honour senior women on the occasion of International Women's Day. According to a release, during the event, the Chief Minister felicitated 38 senior women from across the state who have made outstanding contributions in various fields such as education, social service, entrepreneurship, environmental conservation, agriculture, culture, and water conservation.

'Guardians of Culture and Values'

Extending his greetings on International Women's Day, the Chief Minister said that the programme honours those women whose sacrifice, struggle, affection, and values have strengthened the foundation of families, society, and the nation. He said that generations progress and society continues to move forward with the love, sacrifice, and blessings of women. As mothers, women often sacrifice their own comforts to ensure a better future for their children.

The Chief Minister said that senior women are not only the pillars of their families but also the guardians of culture, traditions, and life values. He added that the contribution of women in Uttarakhand is particularly inspiring and admirable.

"Women in the state manage their families while also working tirelessly in the fields and rural economy. Despite challenging circumstances, they continue to move forward with resilience and determination," he said. He emphasised that the true strength of the mountains lies in its maternal power. (ANI)