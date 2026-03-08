BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slammed the TMC govt over protocol lapses at President Murmu's event in Darjeeling, calling it an insult to women and tribals. The President expressed disappointment over the venue and CM Mamata Banerjee's absence.

Adhikari slams TMC govt, demands action

BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused the TMC government of insulting women, tribal communities, and the Constitution following alleged protocol lapses at President Droupadi Murmu's event at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader held the West Bengal government responsible for the incident and called for strict action against senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), Siliguri Police Commissioner, and Darjeeling District Magistrate (DM). "It is an insult to women, the tribal community, and the Constitution, with the West Bengal government responsible for it. Strict action should be taken, including suspension and departmental proceedings, against central cadre officers such as the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Siliguri, and the District Magistrate of Darjeeling," Adhikari said.

President Murmu expresses disappointment

The controversy erupted after President Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the conference. She questioned the choice of venue, noting that many members of the Santal community could not attend due to its remote location. She also highlighted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers.

Reports indicate that the original venue for the conference had been planned at Bidhannagar, Siliguri, a location capable of accommodating a large gathering of community members and delegates. However, the venue was later shifted to Gosaipur, Bagdogra, which is comparatively smaller and less accessible. Murmu visited the original venue later and said, "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here (Bidhannagar, Siliguri) after attending the Conference, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away (in Gosaipur, Bagdogra)," the President said on Saturday

On Mamata Banerjee's absence

President Murmu further expressed disappointment over the state leadership's absence, stating, "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not." She added that she shares a personal bond with the state, saying, "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened."

Congress also criticises state government

Meanwhile, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also criticised the state government, saying the President should have been properly welcomed, and if the Chief Minister could not attend, a Minister should have gone in her place. "Even if you have any differences, there's no question of a conflict with the President. The President doesn't engage in this kind of politics. She should have been welcomed properly. If the Chief Minister couldn't go, then a Minister should have been sent in her place," Dalwai told ANI.

TMC rejects allegations

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, rejected the allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government.

Centre seeks report from West Bengal govt

Earlier today, the Central government sought an explanation from the West Bengal administration over lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Murmu, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asking the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 pm today. The report has been sought regarding the failure to follow the prescribed protocol for receiving the President, the last-minute change in the venue of the International Santal Conference, the route change, and other logistical arrangements during her visit.

