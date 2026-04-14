A woman days away from marriage was found murdered near the MP‑UP border, with a man’s body discovered close by. Police suspect foul play but continue probing the chilling sequence of events.

A 20‑year‑old woman, identified as Varsha Kewat of Sagar district, was found murdered near the Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh border in Niwari district. Her throat had been slit. Barely 100 metres away, police discovered the body of a young man, Harendra Kewat, 24, from Jhansi, hanging from a tree.

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The incident was reported from Pucha ki Pahadi in Dhimarpura. Investigators suspect Harendra may have killed Varsha before taking his own life, though the exact sequence remains unclear. Police confirmed no suicide note was recovered at the scene. A knife, believed to be the weapon used, was found near Varsha’s body.

Varsha had gone missing on Saturday afternoon. Her family lodged a complaint after failing to trace her. Police tracked her mobile location, which led them to the border area. When officers reached the spot Sunday evening, they discovered her body first, followed by Harendra’s hanging body during a search of the surroundings.

Families Report Both Missing Since Saturday

Varsha’s relatives said she left home around noon Saturday and never returned. Harendra’s family also reported him missing the same afternoon. They were later informed of the tragedy by relatives in the area.

Police are now piecing together the timeline. Investigators are examining whether the two had met before the incident and what led to the fatal outcome. The absence of a note has left questions unanswered, and authorities are relying on forensic evidence and witness accounts to establish the chain of events.

The case has drawn attention due to Varsha’s upcoming wedding, which was only days away. The discovery of both bodies in close proximity has intensified suspicions of a murder‑suicide scenario.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with focus on the recovered knife and digital records. Both families have been questioned, and police are working to determine the motive behind the crime.

The bodies were sent for postmortem examinations, and further details are expected once forensic reports are available.