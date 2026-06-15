HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu administered an anti-chitta (drug) pledge to new Panchayat leaders in Shimla. He urged them to lead the state's campaign against heroin and make their villages drug-free, calling for a grassroots people's movement.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday, administered an anti-chitta (drug) pledge to newly elected Panchayat Pradhans and Up-Pradhans in Shimla, urging them to spearhead the state's campaign against heroin, locally known as "chitta", and transform their villages into drug-free communities. The pledge was administered during a swearing-in ceremony attended by representatives from 441 Panchayats of Shimla district at Hotel Peterhoff.

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CM's call to action for Panchayat leaders

Education Minister Rohit Thakur formally administered the oath of office and secrecy to the elected representatives. Addressing the gathering, Sukhu said Panchayat representatives are uniquely positioned to mobilise communities against drug abuse and create awareness among young people about the dangers of narcotics.

"The fight against chitta cannot be won by the government alone. Panchayat representatives must take this movement to the grassroots and ensure that villages become centres of awareness and resistance against drug abuse," the Chief Minister said.

Anti-drug campaign's second phase

Speaking to the media, Sukhu said the state government has already completed the first phase of its anti-drug campaign and is now entering the second phase. "We have already given the campaign the form of a people's movement. The first phase has concluded. In the second phase, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners and other officials will visit schools to educate students and youth about the dangers of chitta," Sukhu said.

CM's personal commitment

Explaining his decision to personally attend the programme, the Chief Minister said he altered his schedule to ensure that the anti-drug pledge was administered. "I was scheduled to leave for Delhi, but I felt it was important that all newly elected Pradhans and Up-Pradhans take this pledge. I spoke to the Education Minister and the Deputy Commissioner and decided to administer the pledge personally," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister added that similar anti-drug pledges would be administered across the state, including in Kangra district. (ANI)