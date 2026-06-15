Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan arrived in Delhi for the 'Sena Prasthanam for National Integrity' programme. He stressed his party's commitment to national unity and discouraging divisive forces, and paid tribute at the National War Memorial.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday arrived in the national capital to participate in the 'Sena Prasthanam for National Integrity' programme, asserting that strengthening national unity and discouraging divisive forces remain central to his party's ideology.

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Speaking to reporters, Kalyan said, "Janasena's commitment is that any kind of divisiveness should be discouraged. National integrity has to be strengthened. This was the main agenda today."

Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute at National War Memorial

As part of the programme, Kalyan visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where he paid tribute to the personnel of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Sharing his thoughts in a post on X, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister said, "As part of Sena Prasthan - For the National Integrity (Sena Prasthanam - Desha Samagratha Kosam), I stood at the National War Memorial with profound humility and reverence, paying tribute to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of Bharat."

'Their Sacrifice Safeguarded Our Freedom'

He said that every name inscribed at the memorial symbolised extraordinary courage, selfless devotion and an unwavering commitment to the country.

"Their sacrifice has safeguarded our freedom, protected our sovereignty, and strengthened the unity and integrity of India," Kalyan stated.

Reflecting on his visit to the memorial, Kalyan said it served as a reminder that the nation's strength stems not only from its achievements but also from the sacrifices of those who placed national duty above personal interests.

"Standing before that sacred memorial, I was reminded that the strength of Bharat lies not only in its achievements, but also in the valour of those who placed the nation above self and duty above all else," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the fallen heroes, Kalyan added, "With deep gratitude, I bowed to our fallen heroes and drew inspiration from their legacy. May their courage continue to guide us, their sacrifice continue to unite us, and their spirit continue to strengthen our resolve to build a strong, secure, and united Bharat."

(ANI)