Ghanaian striker Dominic Frimpong died after armed robbers attacked Berekum Chelsea’s team bus. The shocking incident has drawn grief from the Ghana Football Association and raised concerns about player safety in the league.

A Ghanaian Premier League footballer, Dominic Frimpong, has been killed after armed robbers attacked his team on the way back from an away fixture on Sunday, the GhanaFootball Association said Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Berekum Chelsea FC said in a statement that "masked men wielding guns and assault rifles" fired on the team bus and forced the players to take cover in the bushes.

The robbery, according to Ghana police, occurred around 10:30 pm local time (2230 GMT) along the Ahyiresu-Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyinahin District in the southern region of Ashanti.

Police said Frimpong sustained gunshot wounds and died in hospital while receiving treatment.

"Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie, 52, was also robbed of 4,500.00 cedis ($408)," the police said in a statement.

The Ghana Football Association described the incident as "tragic" and a "huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole."

"Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league," it said in a statement.

The 20-year-old forward joined Berekum Chelsea FC on loan from Aduana Stars FC at the beginning of the year.

He played 13 games and scored two goals for the club, according to local media.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)