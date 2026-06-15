Suvendu Adhikari announced a major delimitation process for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to fix large disparities in ward voter numbers. He also announced a 5-day special cleanliness drive in Kolkata to welcome PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit.

KMC Delimitation Announced

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced a major move to overhaul the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) through a comprehensive delimitation process, stating that it is "required". Citing massive disparities in ward demographics, the Chief Minister underscored that the current structure--where some wards hold over 50,000 voters while others maintain as few as 8,000--is unsustainable for effective urban governance.

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Addressing the media, Adhikari said, "During the election campaign, I went from door to door. I saw the ward composition: 40,000-50,000 votes in one ward, while 8,000-12,000 votes in the other, 15-18 booths in one ward, while 50 booths in the other. So, delimitation of Kolkata Municipal Corporation is required."

Process to be led by State Election Commission

The Chief Minister clarified the procedural path forward, noting that while his government's Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) will submit the necessary recommendations, the final delimitation process rests with the State Election Commission. "The State Govt's Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs will recommend the delimitation. But the delimitation will be done by the State Election Commission. Proposal sent by the state govt through the UDMA Dept, and the delimitation process will be started by the state election commission through the system," he added.

Civic Initiatives for PM Modi's Visit

Alongside, he also announced a series of civic initiatives to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the city. Emphasising the significance of the event, the Chief Minister confirmed that the state government is organising a five-day special drive aimed at enhancing the city's cleanliness and overall preparedness.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said, "Kolkata will warmly welcome PM Modi. This is such a huge event, we will welcome him. The corporation is initiating a 5-day special drive from today for this. I will visit to further encourage it."

Adhikari to Participate in Cleanup

As part of the outreach, the Chief Minister also announced his intention to personally participate in the cleanup of the Ganga riverfront this Wednesday. "As an MLA of Kolkata, I too will join it on Wednesday in cleaning the Ganga riverfront. There will be a marathon on 19th June, from the Corporation to the Writers' Building. I want to participate in that too," he added. (ANI)