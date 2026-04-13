A young bodybuilder’s tragic death in Nelamangala raises disturbing allegations of harassment and blackmail, with family members demanding accountability as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 27‑year‑old gym trainer was found dead at his residence in Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural district, late Saturday night. Police said the man, identified as Dileep, allegedly took his own life after reporting harassment and blackmail by a married woman he had befriended at the gym.

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Authorities confirmed that Dileep, a resident of Vajrahalli, was a competitive bodybuilder who had won several titles and worked as a trainer. According to preliminary investigation, he made a video call to the woman before the act, showing her a cloth tied to the ceiling fan and informing her of his decision.

The woman, aged 42, had met Dileep at the gym two years ago during workout sessions. Their friendship reportedly developed into a personal relationship. Police records show that disputes between them had surfaced earlier, leading both parties to approach authorities a year ago. At that time, the woman and her husband submitted a written apology, promising to end contact, while Dileep also agreed to maintain distance. The matter was considered resolved.

Family Alleges Continued Harassment

Despite the compromise, Dileep’s family claims the woman continued to harass and blackmail him. On the night of the incident, she allegedly messaged his sister Vinutha, initially sending casual greetings before warning that Dileep had not eaten for three days and had tied a cloth to the fan. Alarmed, Vinutha alerted her parents.

Family members forced open his room and found him hanging. Neighbours helped rush him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Vinutha later alleged that her brother was emotionally manipulated, saying the woman would show him her child and pressure him.

Dileep’s father, Ramesh, accused the woman of demanding that his son transfer property in her child’s name. He said the constant pressure drove his son to the extreme step.

Police registered a case at Nelamangala Town station and seized Dileep’s mobile phone for forensic analysis. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem at the government hospital. Investigators are examining digital evidence and statements to determine the extent of alleged harassment.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, with calls for strict action. Family members insist that accountability must be fixed and justice delivered. Police have assured a thorough probe into the allegations.