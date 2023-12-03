Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: BJP's Rakesh Singh leads in Jabalpur West seat

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rakesh Singh emerged victorious from the Jabalpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, securing a significant margin of 454,744 votes, surpassing Vivek Krishna Tankha of the Indian National Congress.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Jabalpur West constituency witnessed significant participation, with key contenders like Rakesh Singh from the BJP and Tarun Bhanot from the INC. The recorded voter turnout for the Jabalpur Paschim Assembly Constituency in 2023 stood at a notable 71.63 percent.

    The previous elections in 2018 saw Tarun Bhanot of the Indian National Congress clinching the seat by defeating Harendrajeet Singh "babbu" of the Bharatiya Janata Party, securing a winning margin of 18,683 votes. Notably, Jabalpur Paschim Assembly constituency falls under the jurisdiction of the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

    Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly comprising 230 members is slated to conclude its term on January 6, 2024. The state, a pivotal participant among the recent elections in five states, held its previous Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, signifying the significance of its evolving political landscape.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Jabalpur West constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Jabalpur West had 232,820 registered voters. Out of these, 154,792 casted their vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 66.49%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: INC's Tarun Bhanot emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 82,359 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Harendrajeet Singh was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 18,683 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between Tarun Bhanot and Harendrajeet Singh in this electoral contest was 12.30%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
