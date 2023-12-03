Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya leads in Dimani seat

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Tomar, representing the Morena Lok Sabha seat in Parliament, shoulders the dual responsibility of securing victory in Dimani while aiming to bolster the party's standing across the region.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting from the Dimani assembly constituency in the Morena Lok Sabha seat. This marks a strategic move by the BJP to establish a significant presence in the Chambal region. Tomar, representing the Morena Lok Sabha seat in Parliament, shoulders the dual responsibility of securing victory in Dimani while aiming to bolster the party's standing across the region.

The 2018 electoral sweep by the Congress, claiming all six seats in the Morena district, sets the backdrop for a determined BJP effort, especially with Tomar's active participation.

Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly comprising 230 members is slated to conclude its term on January 6, 2024. The state, a pivotal participant among the recent elections in five states, held its previous Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, signifying the significance of its evolving political landscape.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Dimani constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Dimani had 201,517 registered voters. Out of these, 141,369 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 70.15%.

2. Winning candidate and party: INC's Girraj Dandotiya emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 69,597 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 18,477 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 13.10%.

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.