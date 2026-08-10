Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approves ₹96 lakh for drainage and beautification in Nanakmatta and clears ₹80 crore in first-phase funding for urban development works linked to Kumbh Mela 2027.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami has cleared some important financial proposals that would help in developing the infrastructure of urban areas in Nanakmatta Assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar and prepare for Kumbh Mela 2027. All these proposals include some improvements in basic civic amenities in Nanakmatta and development work for the future Kumbh Mela event.

Approvals for ₹96 Lakh for Improvements in Drainage and Beautification of Nanakmatta

The proposal for ₹96 lakh for improving drainage and beautification of Nanakmatta has been approved for Nanakmatta Nagar Panchayat.

This fund would cater to the needs of local people with regards to disposal of water along with overall enhancement of appearance of the town. It should be noted that improvement in the drainage system is very necessary for the rainy season as water would create problems for the people of Nanakmatta.

In addition to improving the drainage system, the approved fund would also help in beautifying the town.

Financial approval is being considered as an important milestone in the right direction to fulfill the needs of local infrastructure in Nanakmatta.

₹80 Crore First Phase Release for Kumbh Mela 2027

In yet another important decision, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal for a release of ₹80 crore in the first phase for works relating to Kumbh Mela 2027 from the Urban Development Department.

An amount of ₹175 crore has been sanctioned for the works. The first phase release of ₹80 crore would help in furthering the works that have been planned in connection with Kumbh Mela preparations.

The approval has come as the state of Uttarakhand plans for the year 2027 Kumbh Mela and the infrastructure and urban development needs related thereto.

Local Infrastructure Improvement and Preparation for an Upcoming Major Event

The most recent clearances bring into light two separate priorities of the state government. In terms of local civic works, Nanakmatta is going to be provided funds for better drainage facilities and beautification of the area. Meanwhile, considerable funds have been made available for urban development works in relation to Kumbh Mela 2027.

Post-approval by the Chief Minister, both the related departments as well as local bodies are going to initiate the sanctioning work. The two decisions indicate the government’s priorities of civic infrastructure improvements as well as preparation for an upcoming event.