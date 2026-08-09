Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, at a 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra', said India is in its 'Amrit Kaal', becoming a superpower under PM Modi's leadership. He highlighted India's self-reliance through 'Make in India' and the digital revolution.

India Establishing New Identity as Superpower: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday emphasised that the nation is currently traversing through the pivotal phase of 'Amrit Kaal', establishing a robust and distinct identity on the global stage as a superpower. Speaking at 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' organised in Dehradun ahead of the 80th Independence Day on August 15, CM Dhami noted that alongside rapid economic expansion, India is scripting a new narrative of self-reliance through indigenous technology, infrastructure development, and the digital revolution championed by initiatives like 'Make in India'.

"Today our country is passing through the Amrit Kaal. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is establishing a new identity for itself on the global stage as a superpower. The India of today does not bow down to anyone; instead, it looks the world in the eye and speaks its mind. While India's economy is growing rapidly, the country is also scripting a new narrative of a self-reliant India, be it in the digital revolution, infrastructure development, or indigenous technology through the 'Make in India' initiative. Today, we are not merely keeping pace with the world; we are leading it in numerous sectors and guiding the global community," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Details

The Tiranga Yatra is a component of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle. It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence.

The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history.

This year's Independence Day celebration will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. (ANI)