Sunita Williams horoscope analysis: What does future hold for NASA astronaut after safe return to Earth?

After spending an incredible 286 days in space, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth on Wednesday early morning, a moment celebrated worldwide. Amidst the excitement, astrologer Harish Kashyap took to Facebook to share a unique perspective—analyzing Sunita Williams' horoscope to understand the cosmic forces that may have shaped her experience.

Sunita Williams' horoscope analysis

According to Kashyap, Williams, born on September 19, 1965, in Ohio, USA, has a Sagittarius ascendant, Punarvasu Nakshatra, and Gemini Rashi. These alignments, he suggests, are blessed with divine power, possibly explaining her resilience and success. Kashyap noted that many great leaders lacked this divine grace, often due to past karma or an unsettled debt to Earth—a debt that Williams seems to have repaid.

Currently, she is entering the Venus Dasha phase. Venus, the sixth lord in conjunction with Mars in Libra, faces affliction. Additionally, a debilitated descending node in Virgo lies ahead, followed by the Sun's sub-period—an unfavorable combination, as the saying "Bhukteesha Balavattaram" suggests. With the Sun currently transiting Pisces and Venus combust, challenges loom ahead.

Sunita Williams to face health challenges?

Astrologically, the Sun and Venus influence one's lifespan, health, and intellectual strength. While divine grace ensured her safe return, Kashyap cautions that regaining full physical health may take time. He also emphasized the significance of the Moon and Saturn, the Navamsa, and the Ayur Drekkanas in determining the true outcome of her complex journey.

In a world grounded in science and technology, this intriguing astrological take adds a unique dimension to Sunita Williams' remarkable mission.

