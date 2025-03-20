user
Did Ganesha protect Sunita Williams in space? The story behind the idol she carried

Did Ganesha protect Sunita Williams in space? The story behind the idol she carried
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Indian-origin Sunita Williams has returned to Earth. She was stuck in space for 9 months. While stuck for a long time at the International Space Station, Sunita Williams also received support from spiritual power. That was Ganesha.  Sunita Williams had taken a Ganesha idol with her into space. This is not the first time Sunita Williams has taken an idol or religious symbol during her space travel; before this, she had taken a picture of Shiva and Om with her during her space travel.

Sunita Williams may have grown up in America, but she has faith in Hinduism. In fact, Julasan village in Mehsana district of Gujarat is the ancestral village of Sunita Williams. Her father settled in America. She was born and studied here. According to reports, Sunita Williams' husband, Michael J. Williams, also follows Hindu customs. Sunita Williams has traveled to space three times, taking idols and religious symbols with her each time.

According to reports, Sunita Williams has said that religious books help during space travel.  This was Sunita Williams' third space journey. She traveled to the ISS with Butch Wilmore in June 2024 for eight days, but due to technical glitches, this mission had to stay there for more than 9 months. This time she had taken a Ganesha idol with her. She shared Ganesha's gold in the media.

In a conversation with a media outlet, Sunita Williams' cousin Falguni Pandya also shared the story of Kumbh. She said that she came to India in February to participate in Kumbh Mela. At this time, she had sent a picture of Kumbh Mela to Sunita. Then Sunita shared a picture of Kumbh Mela from space with her. Not only this, but she also celebrated Diwali in space.

