A six-year-old boy in Lucknow was allegedly beaten to death by his mother's lover. The accused reportedly kicked, punched, and struck the child with a kitchen ladle, causing fatal injuries. The boy was declared dead at a hospital, and a post-mortem confirmed severe physical assault.

A six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his mother's lover in a shocking case that has sent shockwaves across Lucknow. Police said the accused subjected the child to a prolonged and brutal assault, allegedly kicking and punching him before repeatedly striking him with a kitchen ladle, leaving him with fatal injuries.

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According to the investigation, the incident occurred when the accused was alone with the child. Police suspect the assault followed an argument or outburst of anger. After the boy became unconscious, the accused allegedly fled the scene, while the child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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The victim's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, which reportedly revealed multiple external and internal injuries consistent with severe physical assault. Based on the findings and statements from family members, police registered a murder case and launched a search for the accused. He was later arrested and is being questioned. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the mother's relationship with the accused and whether there had been previous instances of abuse.

The gruesome killing has triggered outrage among residents, with many demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused. Police said further legal action will follow based on forensic evidence and the post-mortem report. The investigation is ongoing.

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