The girl suffered severe internal bleeding in her brain after being hit on the head with a laptop. She was rushed to a hospital but passed away within a few hours.

In a shocking incident, a Malayali student has been murdered in Uzbekistan by her classmate, who allegedly beat her on the head with a laptop.

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The victim is 22-year-old Savariya, a native of Haripad. The accused, Sadarul Anam from Perinthalmanna, has been arrested. Both were students at the Bukhara State Medical University in Afghanistan. According to the family, the incident took place four days ago.

Sadarul allegedly hit Savariya on the head with a laptop, which caused severe internal bleeding in her brain. She was immediately taken to a hospital, but sadly, she passed away within a few hours.

Uzbekistan police have arrested the accused, 23-year-old Sadarul Anam, and he is currently in jail. The girl's body has been brought to Delhi after her maternal uncle's husband travelled to Uzbekistan to complete the formalities. Her body is expected to reach her home in Haripad by this evening.

Relatives say that the two were close friends. The attack reportedly happened in a fit of rage during an argument between them.