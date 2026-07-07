BJP National President Nitin Nabin said the party will be a vigilant opposition in J&K. On a visit to Jammu, he stated the abrogation of Article 370 has transformed the UT, integrating it with India and focusing on development and tourism.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said the party would continue to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir while remaining a vigilant opposition in the Union Territory, asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 had transformed the region and integrated it more closely with the rest of the country.

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Strengthening the Party Organisation

Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Jammu along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. The visit coincided with the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "It's a moment of good fortune for me that I've had the opportunity to visit Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee ji. This visit was for a scheduled program, and during this visit, we met with our people and reviewed organisational matters."

He said discussions were held on strengthening the party organisation and ensuring effective implementation of Central government schemes in the Union Territory. "We discussed the ways in which the Jammu and Kashmir unit is fully involved in implementing the schemes and programs running under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the ongoing efforts to keep organisational activities moving. We are fully hopeful that, given the way the people of Jammu and Kashmir have blessed us, we will continue our work with a spirit of service through the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

BJP's Role as Vigilant Opposition

Emphasising the BJP's role as the principal opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, Nabin said the party's legislators and workers would continue to raise issues concerning the public. "As an opposition party here, our MLAs and workers will remain fully alert and continue to raise public issues. We know that after much effort and struggle, we have fully freed Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370, which has become a significant indicator of change in the lives of the people here," he said.

Post-370 Transformation and Development

The BJP leader said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed rapid changes after the abrogation of Article 370, adding that the region was now focused on development, tourism, and preserving its cultural heritage. "Today, following the Honourable Prime Minister's decision, Jammu and Kashmir appears fully integrated with India and focused on development. Our government is continuously working to revive its heritage and culture and present it on the global stage. The government's efforts to improve tourism are clearly reflected in the lives of the people. The consistent efforts by the Narendra Modi government to empower women have instilled a sense of pride among youth, women, and all sections of society," Nabin said.

Expressing confidence in the party's future role, he added, "The Bharatiya Janata Party's role in Jammu and Kashmir, both as an opposition and through our central government, is entirely dedicated to strengthening and advancing the people, ensuring their development, and preserving and promoting the local culture and heritage." (ANI)