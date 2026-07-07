The IMD has issued a warning for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in four districts of Himachal Pradesh, urging caution as the active monsoon is likely to cause waterlogging, traffic disruptions and hazardous road conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in four districts of Himachal Pradesh and urged people to remain cautious as the active monsoon is likely to trigger waterlogging, traffic disruptions and hazardous road conditions.

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Districts on Alert for Heavy Rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts on July 7. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Kullu districts.

Potential Disruptions and IMD Advisory

The weather office said the rainfall could lead to localised waterlogging in low-lying areas, vehicles skidding due to slippery roads and poor visibility, traffic congestion, and temporary disruption of essential services and routine outdoor activities.

The IMD has advised people to follow traffic advisories, avoid visiting vulnerable areas, maintain a safe distance from rivers and other water bodies, stay updated with the latest weather bulletins, and strictly adhere to advisories issued by the state government.

Active Monsoon Conditions and Forecast Updates

The weather office clarified that the warning is based on the previous day's initial atmospheric conditions and said an updated forecast and warning would be issued shortly after reviewing the latest weather parameters.

The IMD has urged residents and tourists to exercise caution, particularly in districts forecast to receive intense rainfall, as the monsoon remains active across Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla had forecast an increase in monsoon activity across the state from July 5 and issued Orange and Yellow alerts for heavy rainfall in different regions till July 12.

Several parts of the state received rainfall over the past 24 hours, resulting in flood-like situations in some areas and affecting normal life. Traffic movement on a number of national highways was briefly disrupted due to debris accumulation following rainfall. However, authorities later restored vehicular movement after clearing the affected stretches.

Weather in Kalpa

Meanwhile, in Kalpa of tribal Kinnaur district, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. (ANI)