Pawan Pehalwan, the main accused in firing and extortion cases in Delhi's Paharganj, was injured in a police encounter. Separately, the Delhi Police arrested two individuals for running a cyber-forgery racket selling fake documents online.

The main accused in the recent firing and extortion cases reported from Delhi's Paharganj and Nabi Karim areas was injured in an encounter with the Central District Police late on Monday night, officials said.

The accused, identified as Pawan Pehalwan, allegedly opened fire on a police team when officers attempted to apprehend him based on specific inputs about his location. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

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According to Delhi Police, Pehalwan is the prime accused in the firing incidents reported in the Paharganj and Nabi Karim areas, where shots were allegedly fired to create panic among local businessmen and extort money from them. Police said the accused has a criminal history and is involved in multiple criminal cases.

Cyber-Forgery Racket Busted

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police, on Monday busted an inter-state cyber-enabled forgery racket allegedly involved in the preparation and online sale of forged identity documents through a website. The operation led to the arrest of two accused, identified as Bideshi Saw and Santosh Kumar.

According to Delhi Police, information was received during social media monitoring and cyber patrolling that forged government documents were being prepared and supplied online through the website in exchange for money. Verification revealed that the website offered services for generating Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, PAN-related documents, residence certificates, caste certificates, birth and death certificates, and other document-like records.

To verify the information, police created a dummy user account using a mobile number. The website required users to recharge a digital wallet before accessing its services. Accordingly, police transferred Rs 100 through the UPI ID displayed on the website. After the wallet recharge was confirmed, forged Aadhaar and voter identity cards were successfully generated by entering fictitious personal details and uploading a photograph. (ANI)