The Indian Navy evacuated a stranded fisherman off Visakhapatnam via helicopter. In another operation off Mumbai, a Sea King helicopter rescued an injured seafarer. Meanwhile, a search for 7 other missing fishermen continues near Visakhapatnam.

Fisherman Rescued off Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy has successfully evacuated and provided medical assistance to a stranded fisherman after his boat was lost at sea, officials said on Tuesday. The fisherman was rescued by a nearby merchant vessel on July 5, and based on the request by the civil administration on July 6, navy's ALH Mk III helicopter from Eastern Naval Command was sent to evacuate the fisherman.

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"An #IndianNavy ALH Mk III helicopter from EasternNavalCommand evacuated stranded fisherman from a merchant vessel off Visakhapatnam," according to the Navy on X. "The fisherman, whose fishing boat had gone missing at sea, had been rescued by a nearby merchant vessel on 05 Jul 26. Based on request from Civil Administration on 06 July 26, he was evacuated by the Navy helicopter through rescue hoist and was provided medical assistance; prior handing over to the Civil Authorities at Visakhapatnam," the Navy added.

Medical Evacuation off Mumbai Coast

In a separate incident off the Mumbai coast on July 4, Indian Navy's Sea King helicopter from INS Shikra undertook urgent medical evacuation of an injured seafarer from SCI crude oil tanker MT Desh Shakti. "In spite of the red alert due to incessant rains, poor visibility and rough seas, the helicopter skillfully evacuated the injured seafarer utilising a rescue basket. After stabilising the patient onboard helicopter, he was transported ashore for urgent medical care," the Navy wrote on X.

Search Continues for 7 Missing Fishermen

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy, in coordination with the Coast Guard is continuing the search and rescue operations for 7 fishermen who went missing at sea near Visakhapatnam due to rough weather is continuing on the orders of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The fishermen ventured into the sea from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 at around 3 am aboard a mechanised fishing boat.

CM Naidu has reviewed the situation with senior officials and directed the use of Coast Guard vessels in the search operation. Officials informed him that Indian Navy helicopters have also been deployed as part of the rescue effort. The Chief Minister also instructed the Marine Inspector General of Police and the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner to coordinate the ongoing search operation at sea. He further directed officials to keep him regularly informed about the progress of the rescue efforts. (ANI)