A three-year-old boy, Hitarth Jangid, died after accidentally getting locked inside a parked car in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. The child remained trapped for around 90 minutes during a family function in Bilara. He was found unconscious and rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A heartbreaking incident has shocked Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. A three-year-old boy died after accidentally getting locked inside a parked car in Bilara town. The child, identified as Hitarth Jangid, was trapped inside the vehicle for around one and a half hours on Wednesday afternoon. By the time family members found him, he had fallen unconscious. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors could not save him, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

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Child was playing near home

Hitarth was playing outside his family home in Pancholiyon Ka Bas area when the accident happened. His father, Vishnu Jangid, had parked his Maruti Ertiga near the house. While playing, the little boy reportedly climbed into the car.

With family members busy preparing for a special function, nobody noticed when he went missing.

Family searched for nearly 90 minutes

When relatives could not find Hitarth for a long time, they began searching for him. After nearly one and a half hours, someone noticed the parked car, which was standing about 300 metres from the house.

They looked inside and found the child unconscious. Panic spread immediately.

Doctors declared him dead

Family members rushed Hitarth to Bilara Trauma Centre. Doctors tried to revive him and even performed CPR. Sadly, he did not respond.

He was declared dead shortly afterwards. Police later confirmed that the cause of death was suffocation.

Family had come from Bengaluru

The Jangid family lives in Bengaluru, where Vishnu works. They had recently travelled to their hometown in Rajasthan for a happy family occasion.

Hitarth had come to attend his younger brother's mundan ceremony and the housewarming celebration of their new home.

What was meant to be a joyful gathering turned into unimaginable grief.

No police complaint filed

Bilara police said the family did not file any complaint.

No post-mortem examination was conducted at the family's request.

After completing formalities, police handed over the body to relatives.

Why parked cars become deadly

Medical experts say closed cars can become extremely dangerous within minutes, especially during summer. Dr Vikas Rajpurohit, Superintendent of MDM Hospital, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar, said sunlight quickly heats up the inside of a parked car.

The glass traps the heat, creating an oven-like effect.

Even if the outside temperature feels manageable, the inside can become unbearable very quickly.

Temperature rises rapidly

Experts say the temperature inside a closed car can rise by around 11 degrees Celsius in just 10 minutes.

For children, the risk is even greater. Their bodies heat up much faster than adults, making them highly vulnerable to heatstroke.

Lack of oxygen adds to danger

A closed vehicle also has very limited airflow. As time passes, oxygen levels inside the car begin to fall.

At the same time, carbon dioxide levels rise steadily. Breathing becomes harder and harder. Eventually, suffocation can occur.

Extreme heat can also worsen the situation dramatically.

Children are especially at risk

Young children cannot regulate body temperature as effectively as adults. They can quickly suffer from overheating, dehydration and breathing problems.

This makes even a short time inside a locked car extremely dangerous.

This tragedy is a stark warning for all parents and caregivers. During summer, parked vehicles can become deadly in a matter of minutes.

Experts advise always checking the car before locking it. Parents should also keep car keys out of children's reach.

Safety tips for families Never leave a child alone inside a car, even briefly. Always check the back seat before locking the vehicle. Keep vehicles locked when not in use. Store keys safely away from children. Teach children that cars are not play areas.