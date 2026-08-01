Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has prioritized the Saraswati River revival project, calling it a witness to India's ancient culture. He directed officials to expedite work at Adi Badri and Pehowa to boost tourism and improve water resources.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Saraswati River is not only a centre of religious faith but also a living witness to India's ancient civilisation and culture. He said the state government has accorded the Saraswati revival project a high priority.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. During the meeting, he also released a report detailing the achievements and activities of the Board. Detailed discussions were held on important issues related to the holistic development, conservation and public awareness of the Saraswati River, and several key decisions were taken, a release said. Officials of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board also presented details of ongoing activities and upcoming plans before the Chief Minister.

Expediting Project Work

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation arrangements at all religious sites in the Pehowa area. Directing officials to expedite the work, CM Saini said that all works, including those at Adi Badri, should be completed at a fast pace. He said the project would not only help develop sources of drinking water and irrigation but also promote religious tourism in the Pehowa area.

Reservoir and Barrage Construction Status

During the meeting, officials informed the Chief Minister that a 350-acre Saraswati reservoir is being developed and that excavation work involving 10 lakh cusecs of earth has so far been successfully completed from the main reservoir, marking a major achievement in the project, a release said.

Taking a status report on the construction of the barrage, the Chief Minister directed Irrigation Department officials to accelerate the work without any delay. He made it clear that technical shortcomings or any laxity in adhering to timelines would not be tolerated and directed officials to conduct regular reviews of the project themselves.

Beautification and Tourism Development

Discussions were also held on the development of Pehowa and other related aspects. The beautification of the Prachi Saraswati tributary, construction of steps and cultural programme sheds, among several other important projects, were also discussed. These projects are estimated to cost approximately Rs. 56 crore. The Saraswati Board has prepared an integrated plan for all these developmental activities.

Officials of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board informed the Chief Minister that ghats equipped with modern facilities are being constructed along the Saraswati River. Modern bridges will also be constructed to facilitate smooth connectivity. Work is also underway towards the renovation of ancient temples, construction of water conservation structures, cleaning and beautification of ponds, demarcation and cleaning of the river, and development of the riverfront as a world-class tourist destination. In addition, the establishment of a museum and interpretation centre in Pehowa in coordination with the concerned departments is also being considered.

Public Awareness Campaign

Saini said that conservation of the historic river would not be possible until the general public is made aware of its significance. To achieve this objective, he directed that large signage boards be installed at 40 to 50 important locations in and around the area. These boards will provide detailed information about the historical, mythological and cultural significance of the Saraswati River, enabling citizens to actively participate in the river revival campaign.

Environmental and Pollution Control Directives

Haryana CM further issued environmental directives to protect the Saraswati River from pollution. He said that all liquid waste management systems around the Saraswati River must remain fully operational. If any system is non-functional, the concerned officials must get it repaired and ensure regular follow-up, a release further said.

He said that untreated water from nearby villages must not be allowed to enter the Saraswati River under any circumstances. To ensure this, it was decided that the maintenance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be ensured through coordination among the concerned departments, including Municipal Corporations, Panchayati Raj and the Irrigation Department. Officials were directed to ensure that all STPs remain operational at full capacity and that the quality of river water is monitored regularly.

Scientific Collaboration for Sustainable Water Flow

The meeting also approved a proposal to seek consultancy from IIT Roorkee for water linkage between the Tons Basin and Saraswati Basin and sustainable groundwater management. The primary objective of the consultancy is to ensure sustainable water recharge in the Saraswati River.

With the support of IIT Roorkee, a detailed report will be prepared to study how water from the Tons River and seasonal streams can be brought to the Saraswati River. The Tons River is considered a major and perennial tributary source of the ancient Saraswati River system and originates from a glacier. The quantity and quality of water available from various sources will also be assessed.

In addition, scientific methods will be developed to raise groundwater levels and ensure long-term water security. Officials said that this initiative would provide a strong scientific foundation to the Saraswati revival project. It would not only help ensure a continuous flow of water in the river but also promote groundwater recharge in surrounding areas, which is extremely important for a state like Haryana. (ANI)

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