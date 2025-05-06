Lucknow: The Civil Defence in Lucknow on Tuesday rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many.



The police and local administration were also part of the rehearsal mock drills, which are scheduled to be carried out tomorrow as per the instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

A police officer said, "Nationwide mock drills will be held tomorrow. Civil Defence, Police and local administration are preparing for it today."



Moreover, the administration also conducted an air raid siren test as a part of a rehearsal for a nationwide mock drill exercise.



"We are a disciplined team. We know what to do and what not to do. We will clearly show what is to be done when there is a bomb threat. We are making the public aware - how can one take shelter in the open, and if you are in the house, what corner should you choose to take shelter? We will also raise sirens in case of a blackout announcement. We should keep torches at our house for some ease," Amarnath Mishra, Chief Warden of Civil Defence, told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the civil defence held a meeting with all its employees on the ways to protect citizens in case of an air attack in the city. Along with this, everyone was also given guidelines on protecting the public.

The civil defence individuals were also made aware of activities to be undertaken by citizens during a sudden attack - what precautions they should take to ensure minimum damage.

Information on how to manage the crowd during a disaster was also provided. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has instructed the districts in the state to conduct mock drills in coordination with the public to deal with any emergency situation. The district officials have also been instructed to make adequate security arrangements.

"Instructions were received from the Government of India regarding the mock drill of civil defence. From there, 19 districts have been identified: one is in the A category, two are in the C category, and all the rest are in the B category. However, keeping in view the sensitivity of the place, instructions have been given by the government that this mock drill should be conducted in all the districts in collaboration with all our verticals - be it police, fire, civil administration or disaster department, so that we can deal with any emergency situation," DGP Kumar told reporters.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.