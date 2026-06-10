A Delhi court extended the police custody of four accused in an ISI-linked terror module case for 5 more days. Two others were sent to judicial custody. The Delhi Police has invoked UAPA and is investigating a larger conspiracy.

The Patiala House court on Wednesday extended the police custody of the four accused for a further 5 days in a case linked to the ISI underworld network module. The other two accused have been sent to judicial custody.

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They have been arrested by the Delhi police special cell.

Delhi Police has invoked UAPA in view of alleged terror links. Duty Judge Sonam Singh granted 5 days further police custody of Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Ang Kami Lama till June 15.

The court has also extended judicial custody of Nitish and Vijay Paswan till June 22.

Police Seek Custody to Unearth Larger Conspiracy

Delhi police sought 7 days of custody to unearth a larger Conspiracy, to identify their associates, financiers, and facilitators.

The investigation officer also said that UAPA has been invoked in this case.

Their handlers are in Pakistan, the police said.

Previous Custody Extensions

On June 6, the Patiala house court extended the police custody of Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, and Manjeet Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab. Ang Kami Lama of Kathmandu, Nepal, for 4 days.

They were remanded for 7 days of police custody on May 30.

The investigation officer had filed an application and submitted that further custody of the accused persons was required for investigation and confrontation with another accused, Huzaifa Ahmed Hashmi.

After considering the application, the court extended the police custody of Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh and Ang Kami Lama after considering the application moved by the Delhi police.

Court Notes 'Serious Allegations' for Remand

Delhi Police earlier had sought their custody to unearth the larger Conspiracy involved in this case and to arrest other accused persons involved in this case.

While granting the custodial remand, the court had said that the record reveals that the investigation is at a nascent stage. Serious allegations involving offences affecting national security have been levelled against the accused persons.

Delhi Police had submitted that they had been arrested for Conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Delhi and other major cities.

It was also submitted that live grenades, Pistols, ammunition, stolen car have been recovered from their possession.

It was submitted that their custody is required to unearth the larger Conspiracy, to identify the financer, facilitator and other accused persons involved and to recover explosives, recover further incriminating articles, analyse digital evidence, including mobile phones, social media accounts and electronic communications, verify financial transactions and money trail and ascertain the inter-state and international ramifications of the consequences.

The court had noted that the material placed on record prima facie indicates recovery of arms, ammunition and explosive substances and also suggests the possibility of involvement of other persons whose identities and roles are yet to he ascertained.

The investigation appears to be wide-ranging and involves examination of digital, electronic and financial evidence.

The court had said, " Having regard to the nature and gravity of allegations, the recoveries effected, the requirement of tracing the source of weapons and explosives, identifying other members of the alleged module and conducting further recos cries and verification pursuant to disclosures made by the accused persons, this Court is satisfied that custodial interrogation of the accused persons is necessary for a fair, effective and meaningful investigation."

" Accordingly, the application is allowed. Accused Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama are remanded to Police Custody for a period of seven days till 06.06.2026," JMFC Vanshika Mehta ordered on May 30.

It is alleged that these accused are connected with the network of Dawood Ibrahim.

It is alleged that they were planning to carry out terror activities in major cities, along with Delhi.

Delhi police have arrested 9 accused persons. Five accused are already in police custody.