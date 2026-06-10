At the NDA meeting, a resolution was moved by Chandrababu Naidu highlighting PM Modi's 12-year tenure. Alliance partners also congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-continuously serving PM, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record.

Resolution on PM's 12-Year Tenure at NDA Meet

A resolution highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure in office was moved during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Wednesday, according to sources.

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The resolution was proposed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, who spoke about Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the milestones achieved during his tenure. The proposal focused on the Prime Minister's 12 years in office and his role in providing stable governance and leadership to the country.

The resolution was seconded by Nagaland Chief Minister and NPF leader Neiphiu Rio, who expressed support for the proposal and highlighted the NDA government's efforts towards development and inclusive growth.

Sources said the discussion around the resolution centred on Prime Minister Modi's 12-year journey in public office, key policy initiatives undertaken during this period, and the NDA's vision for the future.

The resolution was presented in the presence of senior NDA leaders and chief ministers attending the alliance meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Modi Becomes India's Longest-Continuously Serving PM

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Jhalmuri with leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the meeting, where alliance partners congratulated him on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was warmly congratulated by the assembly of NDA leaders for becoming India's longest-continuously serving Prime Minister.

By completing 4,399 days in office, Prime Minister Modi has officially surpassed the previous record held by the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later, the Prime Minister and NDA leaders also posed for a group photograph at Bharat Mandapam.

As of June 10, the Prime Minister has completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints.

PMO Hails 'Historic Milestone'

This achievement of PM Modi marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation.

In a statement acknowledging the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Modi as he achieved a historic milestone - becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

Officials within the PMO highlighted the hallmark characteristics that have defined his tenure, noting that his administration has been defined by stability, transparency, and a resolute commitment to the nation's progress.

This momentous tenure has also witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities. (ANI)