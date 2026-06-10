Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Rahul Gandhi's predictions on PM Modi's government as 'wishful thinking.' He highlighted Modi's continued political milestones and praised his long tenure for India's transformational development.

Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Wishful Thinking'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, saying such predictions have been made repeatedly over the past decade but have never materialised.

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Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said Prime Minister Modi has continued to achieve new political milestones despite repeated forecasts by his critics that his government would not remain in power. "What Rahul Gandhi is trying to do is reassure himself and his party workers by presenting a dream that a miracle will happen and that Prime Minister Modi will be out of power within a year. Similar predictions and expectations have been made for the last ten years, but those so-called miracles have never materialised," Fadnavis said.

He further said that it is Prime Minister Modi who has continued to set new political benchmarks, adding that recent electoral successes have surprised observers in India and abroad. "On the contrary, it is Prime Minister Modi who continues to create new political milestones. Victories such as the one in Bengal have, in many ways, surprised not only the country but also observers across the world. Therefore, I do not believe such statements should be taken very seriously. They are largely based on wishful thinking, and Rahul Gandhi appears to be relying on that hope to keep expectations alive among his supporters," he added.

CM Praises Modi's Transformational Tenure

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, describing his tenure as a period of transformational change and unprecedented development. Fadnavis said the Prime Minister's 4,399 days in office represented far more than a political milestone and reflected an era marked by economic growth, infrastructure expansion, poverty alleviation and India's rising global stature.

Economic Growth and Infrastructure Expansion

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Fadnavis said the period witnessed significant achievements, including millions of people being lifted out of poverty, rapid expansion of roads, railways, ports and airports, and India's emergence as the world's fourth-largest economy. He also highlighted initiatives aimed at farmers' welfare and said the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat had gained momentum under Modi's leadership.

Strengthening Defence Capabilities

Referring to Operation Sindoor and India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities, Fadnavis said the country had demonstrated its strength on the global stage while moving from being a major importer of defence equipment to an exporter of defence products.

Digital Payments a Global Model

The Maharashtra Chief Minister further pointed to the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying India's digital payment system had become a model studied and adopted by several countries.

According to Fadnavis, Prime Minister Modi has provided a new direction to the country by balancing development with cultural heritage and by advancing the vision of a developed India.

Boosting Maharashtra's Infrastructure

He also credited the Prime Minister's support for several major infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including the Vadhvan Port, metro rail projects, highway expansion, railway development and the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Fadnavis said several projects that had remained pending for years had been completed with the Centre's support, transforming long-standing plans into reality.

Extending his wishes on behalf of the people of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and service to the nation. (ANI)