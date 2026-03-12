A Gurugram-based software engineer, Nikita Yadav, has detailed her monthly expenses of nearly Rs 90,000 in a viral Instagram video. The breakdown covers her living costs, leisure activities, and a significant portion allocated towards EMIs and investments, sparking a conversation on urban living costs.

A Gurugram-based software engineer and content producer has released a full breakdown of her monthly expenses, indicating that about Rs 90,000 is spent on living costs, investments, and leisure expenses.

Nikita Yadav shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how much she spends each month while living in Gurugram. "How much do I spend as a software developer living in Gurugram? The total shocked me," she stated in the text overlay.

In the video, Yadav outlined her fixed and lifestyle costs. Every month, she spends around Rs 16,000 on rent and power, Rs 3,000 on groceries, and around Rs 1,500 on transportation. Her discretionary expenditure includes Rs 5,000 for cosmetics and shopping, and Rs 4,000 for leisure activities.

However, the majority of her monthly spending goes toward financial obligations and investments. Yadav stated that she allocates Rs 60,000 for EMIs and systematic investment plans (SIPs). According to the breakdown provided in the video, her entire monthly spending is around Rs 89,500.

How Social Media Reacted?

An man enquired, "Travel expenses itna kam kese?" (How do you keep your travel expenditures so low?) I mean, there are basically just two options: Uber and Ola, so how? She responded: "I have office cab so I mostly travel with that for my office and I have to go only 10 day office in a month so bahar outing me hi lagata hai bus."

Another said, "This is a huge amount." A third user said, "Konsi company he aur working experience kitne years ka he (Which firm? What is your employment experience?" Yadav responded, "2.9 years."

A fourth person wrote: "Good to see you progress, may I know your CTC and experience?" Yadav stated that her salary exceeds Rs 15 LPA, but she cannot reveal the actual amount publicly.

Expense breakdown videos, in which professionals reveal their monthly budgets and savings practices, have become a popular trend on social media, frequently sparking conversations about the expense of living in large cities.

Last month, a couple from Bengaluru released a thorough analysis of their costs and investments until 2025, providing insight into the cost of urban living in India.