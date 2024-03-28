Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing

Delhi Police swiftly detained an individual who had brought liquor onto the premises of the Rouse Avenue Court, coinciding with CM Arvind Kejriwal's hearing. The man was detained swiftly, highlighting the heightened security measures in place.

Chaos ensued outside the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday (March 28) as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the bench in connection with the excise policy case, with an unexpected incident unfolding amidst the proceedings.

Arvind Kejriwal's appearance in the Rouse Avenue Court marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the Delhi excise policy case, where he stands accused of being the central figure.

Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal denounced what he described as a concerte effort to tarnish the image of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and himself. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate pressed for an extension of Kejriwal's custody, citing the need for further interrogation to confront him with individuals associated with the case.

Questioning the basis of his arrest, Kejriwal challenged the validity of relying solely on witness statements to detain a sitting Chief Minister. As he made his way into the courtroom, Kejriwal denounced the situation as a political ploy, reiterating claims of a conspiracy against him.

Inside the court, prominent AAP ministers including Atishi, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, were present to support him amidst the legal proceedings.