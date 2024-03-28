Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    Susanta Nanda, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, said, "This was Rewa's second litter, and she didn't show any interest in the care of cubs. We had to intervene for hand care."

    Drawing inspiration from the iconic Bollywood film "Amar Akbar Anthony," where three brothers were separated and raised by different families, a unique tale unfolds at Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan Zoological Park, where three Asiatic lion cubs, separated from their mother at birth, receive the same names.

    Amar, Akbar, and Anthony, found themselves somewhat orphaned after their mother, Rewa, a seven-year-old Asiatic lioness, displayed indifference towards them shortly after their birth.

    Susanta Nanda, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, said, "This was Rewa's second litter, and she didn't show any interest in the care of cubs. We had to intervene for hand care."

    According to wildlife experts, such behavior is not uncommon in the animal kingdom. Born on a Sunday, the cubs were named on Tuesday after their genders were determined. At birth, Amar weighed 1.360 kg, Akbar 1.380 kg, and Anthony approximately 1.520 kg.

    Due to concerns about their well-being, the cubs were relocated to a hand-rearing center, where they received special care. This included administration of oxytocin injections and round-the-clock formula feeding, with feeding sessions occurring at least 12 times a day. Additionally, the zoo initiated continuous monitoring of the cubs to ensure their health and safety.

    Rewa's previous litter in January 2023 resulted in the birth of four cubs, of which only two survived, as Rewa once again displayed a lack of maternal instinct. Prior to this, Rewa's sister, Bijli, had successfully gave birth to five cubs, highlighting the contrasting maternal experiences within the lion population at Nandankanan.

    With the arrival of Amar, Akbar, and Anthony, the zoo's lion population now stands at 24, including 13 Asiatic lions and 11 hybrid lions, marking a new chapter in the zoo's conservation efforts.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
