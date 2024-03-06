Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes salary ahead of PM Modi's visit to state

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata, CM Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing them of attempting to defame the state and target leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

    In a significant move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a substantial salary hike for Anganwadi workers on Wednesday (March 6). The decision, conveyed by the Chief Minister on her Facebook page, underscores the government's commitment to addressing the welfare and remuneration concerns of Anganwadi personnel in the state.

    CM Banerjee declared a salary augmentation for workers under the TMC government, disclosing a substantial increase of Rs 750 for Anganwadi workers and an additional Rs 500 for ICDS assistants or ICDS helpers. The salary adjustment is slated to come into effect from April.

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH)

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata, CM Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing them of attempting to defame the state and target leaders of the Trinamool Congress. The Chief Minister's comments were prompted by the recent Sandeshkhali unrest and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Addressing reporters in Kolkata, CM Banerjee expressed concern about efforts to tarnish the image of Bengal and its officials. She alleged that agencies were being used to arrest Trinamool leaders on BJP's instructions, citing the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI as examples.

    "If you want to win, move forward by earning the trust of the people. We want fair elections, not BJP's elections. Bengal is a place where impartial elections are possible," she emphasized.

    Spanish tourist gang-rape case: FIR reveals shocking details about Jharkhand's Dumka incident

    PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor during his visit to Kolkata. Additionally, he will inaugurate the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the New Garia-Airport Metro and the Taratala-Majerhat Metro section of the Joka-Esplanade Metro.

