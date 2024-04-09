Lok Sabha polls 2024: Total 247 contestants file nomination in 14 constituencies for first phase in Karnataka

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has seen 247 candidates filing nomination papers across 14 constituencies. Among them, 226 are men and 21 are women, reflecting a diverse field. Chikkaballapur has the highest candidate count with 29, while Dakshina Kannada has 9. Campaigning is intensifying as the election date, 26th, approaches.

The deadline for taking back the nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka ended on Monday, marking the beginning of an intense campaign period. Across 14 constituencies, a total of 247 candidates are now gearing up to vie for seats in the parliament.

Among these candidates, 226 are men and 21 are women, reflecting a diverse array of contenders stepping into the political spotlight. A total of 492 nomination papers were initially submitted by 358 candidates, out of which 300 were deemed valid. However, 74 papers faced rejection due to various reasons.



Among these constituencies, Chikkaballapur boasts the highest number of candidates with 29 individuals in the running, showcasing a robust competition for representation. Conversely, Dakshina Kannada Constituency witnesses a relatively smaller pool of contenders, with only 9 candidates remaining in the fray.

Gender distribution among candidates varies across different constituencies. For instance, in Kolar, Hassan, and Udupi-Chikkaballapur, all candidates are men, while in Dakshina Kannada, there is a balanced representation with one female candidate among 9 contestants.



As campaigning kicks into high gear, the political landscape in Karnataka is alive with activity. From Chitradurga to Bengaluru, candidates are gearing up to present their agendas and engage with voters on key issues.

The upcoming elections hold significance for citizens across the state, as they prepare to cast their votes on the 26th of this month. With a diverse range of candidates vying for attention, the stage is set for a dynamic and engaging electoral process in Karnataka's first phase of Lok Sabha elections.