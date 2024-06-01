Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exit polls predict BJP's strong performance in West Bengal, surpassing 2019 gains

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the BJP will win between 21 and 26 seats, while the TMC is expected to secure between 16 and 18 seats. India News-D-Dynamics projects 21 seats for the BJP and 19 for the TMC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to surpass its impressive 2019 performance in West Bengal, where it had secured 18 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats. According to multiple exit polls, the BJP is poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the state, delivering a significant blow to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 22 seats in the previous election.

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the BJP will win between 21 and 26 seats, while the TMC is expected to secure between 16 and 18 seats. India News-D-Dynamics projects 21 seats for the BJP and 19 for the TMC. Similarly, Republic Bharat-Matrize forecasts the BJP winning between 21 and 25 seats, with the TMC reduced to 16-20 seats.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Jan Ki Baat predicts NDA sweep with 377 seats

In contrast, the Congress is expected to struggle to improve upon its 2019 performance when it won two seats. Jan Ki Baat estimates the party will win 0-2 seats, India News-D-Dynamics predicts 2 seats, and Republic Bharat-Matrize forecasts 0-1 seats. The R Bangla poll suggests the Congress may fail to win any seats in West Bengal.

The BJP's anticipated success follows a concerted effort to regain momentum after its disappointing performance in the 2021 Assembly elections, where it won only 77 of the 294 seats, far short of its target of 200. Despite initial setbacks and defections, the party's renewed campaign appears to have resonated with voters.

These exit polls suggest a significant shift in West Bengal's political landscape, potentially positioning the BJP as a dominant force in the state while delivering a considerable setback to Mamata Banerjee's TMC. The official results will soon confirm whether these predictions hold true, marking a critical juncture in West Bengal's political narrative.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Exit Polls: PMARQ predicts landslide victory for NDA with 69 seats in UP

Latest Videos