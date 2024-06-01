Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Jan Ki Baat predicts NDA sweep with 377 seats

The survey indicates that the NDA is set to win 50% of the total votes, with the INDIA alliance receiving 35% and other parties 15%. Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone is projected to win 327 seats with a 42% vote share.

As voting in the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections ended, exit poll results are emerging. The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), projecting they will secure 377 seats. The INDIA alliance is expected to win 151 seats, with other parties likely to capture 15 seats.

These estimates are based on responses from approximately 3.5 lakh voters across various states.

The survey indicates that the NDA is set to win 50% of the total votes, with the INDIA alliance receiving 35% and other parties 15%. Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone is projected to win 327 seats with a 42% vote share.

According to the Jan Ki Baat survey, the Congress party, a significant component of the INDIA alliance, is predicted to secure only 52 seats, garnering 18% of the votes.

Exit polls are post-election surveys where voters are asked who they cast their ballots for as they leave polling stations. This provides an early indication of election outcomes, differing from opinion polls, which gauge voter intentions before the election.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and concluded in seven phases, ending on June 1. The BJP, aiming for a third consecutive term at the Centre, is striving for another single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, is seeking re-election for the third time, facing off against Congress' Ajay Rai, who previously finished third in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

