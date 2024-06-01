Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Exit Polls: PMARQ predicts landslide victory for NDA with 69 seats in UP

    Exit polls conducted by various media agencies provided preliminary insights into the potential outcomes. Uttar Pradesh, known for its historical significance, has produced eight Prime Ministers, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the country's political landscape.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Uttar Pradesh voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

    The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Saturday (June 1), marking the end of the seventh and final phase of voting. The election process in the state, which holds significant influence in India's national politics with its 80 parliamentary seats, spanned over seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

    Voting phases were conducted as follows:

    Phase 1: April 19
    Phase 2: April 26
    Phase 3: May 7
    Phase 4: May 13
    Phase 5: May 20
    Phase 6: May 25
    Phase 7: June 1

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi to score hat-trick as BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats

    Exit polls conducted by various media agencies provided preliminary insights into the potential outcomes. Uttar Pradesh, known for its historical significance, has produced eight Prime Ministers, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the country's political landscape.

    PMARQ has predicted that the NDA will secure 69 seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 11 seats, with no seats going to other parties.

    What are Exit Polls?

    An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after voters leave the polling stations, asking them who they voted for. This contrasts with opinion polls, which gauge voters' intentions before they cast their ballots.

    2019 Lok Sabha Election results in Uttar Pradesh: 

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the highest number of seats, winning 62 out of 80, while its alliance partner Apna Dal (S) won two seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 10 seats, and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) managed only five. The Congress party won just one seat, Rae Bareli. In 2014, the BJP achieved its best-ever performance in the state, winning 71 out of 80 seats.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP mocks Congress’ decision to boycott exit poll discussions

    Voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2024:

    The various phases of the Lok Sabha elections saw differing voter turnouts. The first phase recorded a turnout of 66.14%, the second phase 66.71%, the third phase 65.68%, the fourth phase 69.16%, the fifth phase 62.2%, the sixth phase 61.98% and the seventh phase recorded 58.34%.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Kerala voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Exit Polls LIVE update: BJP likely to open account; UDF to win big

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Karnataka voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more

    Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024: Can BJP recreate its victory of 2019?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls TAMIL Nadu voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Live Updates: Will Congress big win this time?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi to score hat-trick as BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place anr

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place

    Recent Stories

    Sonali Raut BIKINI photos: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress showed off her toned body RKK

    Sonali Raut BIKINI photos: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress showed off her toned body

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Kerala voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Exit Polls LIVE update: BJP likely to open account; UDF to win big

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Karnataka voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more

    Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024: Can BJP recreate its victory of 2019?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls TAMIL Nadu voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Live Updates: Will Congress big win this time?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi to score hat-trick as BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon