Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI advises Bengal Governor against visiting Cooch Behar on voting day

The Election Commission has advised West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to cancel his planned visit to Cooch Behar on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Election Commission of India has advised West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose against visiting Cooch Behar on April 18 and 19 citing model code violation. The poll body issued the caution, pointing out that the visit would be against the Model Code of Conduct and that the election's first phase was set for April 19.

The poll body also mentioned the period of silence that will start on Wednesday, April 17, in the evening. Silence period refers to a time when political parties are barred from campaigning before the polling date.

The ECI said in a correspondence to the governor's office, "Under Model Code of Conduct and being poll day, no local program can be organized for Honorable Governor, as proposed in his issued program."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did you know 8 Union Ministers, 2 ex-CMs, one former Guv are in fray in 1st phase?

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on Saturday with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who requested political parties to maintain decorum during campaigning. There will be seven stages to the voting process for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the first phase beginning on April 19 with 102 seats. On June 4, the votes will be tallied.

The MCC contains eight provisions dealing with general conduct, meetings, processions, polling day, polling booths, observers, the party in power, and election manifestos. Government vehicles and equipment cannot be used by the reigning party for political campaigns. Additionally, it should guarantee that the opposition parties have access to public spaces like helipads and maidans for organizing electoral gatherings on the same terms and circumstances as the ruling party. The ruling dispensation also cannot make any ad-hoc appointments in government, public sector undertakings etc that may influence the voters.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Want to know all about constituency & its candidate? Here's how you can do it