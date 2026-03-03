Kolkata Metro Holi Special: Services to Start Late, Check First Train Timings
Heads up, Kolkatans! Metro services are running on a special schedule for the festival of colours. With most offices closed for Dol on Tuesday, train timings have changed on all routes. Want to know when the first train is? We've got all the details.
Special metro services for Dol
Kolkata's Metro Railway will run on a revised schedule for Doljatra on Tuesday, March 3. They have significantly cut down the number of trains on all lines. A Metro Rail notice says that on most routes, services won't even start before the afternoon.
When will Blue Line metro services be available?
On the Blue Line, the first trains will start only at 2:30 PM. This applies to services from Noapara to Shahid Khudiram, Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar, and Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram. While the last train timings are the same, take note: the 9:38 PM train from Dakshineswar to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar is cancelled for Tuesday.
Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V)
For the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), only 45 trains will run instead of 228. The first train from Howrah Maidan is at 3:00 PM, and from Sector V at 3:02 PM. On the Yellow Line (Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar), services are down to 44 trains from 120. The first train from Noapara starts at 2:38 PM, and from Jai Hind Bimanbandar at 3:00 PM. Last train timings for both lines are unchanged.
Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat)
On Tuesday, for Doljatra and Holi, the Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat) will run only 38 trains instead of the usual 84. The first metro from Joka to Majerhat is at 2:40 PM, and from Majerhat to Joka at 3:04 PM. Metro Rail's notice confirms that the last train's timing will not change.
Orange Line (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata)
The Orange Line (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata) will operate only 28 trains, down from 62. The first service from Kavi Subhash is at 2:30 PM, and from Beleghata at 3:00 PM. Last train timings are the same. Metro authorities say they are committed to passenger safety, but have advised everyone to find other transport options for Tuesday morning.
