BJP's RP Singh hopes for peace as West Asia tensions rise after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and retaliatory strikes. An expert warns that regime change in Iran is complex and that Tehran has decided to escalate the conflict.

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Tuesday hoped that both Israel and Iran would move towards the restoration of peace as the tensions in West Asia rise. "They killed their (Iran's) Supreme Leader, and in retaliation, they attacked the office of Benjamin Netanyahu. Still, we expect that the process will move towards restoration of peace from both sides," he said.

'Regime Change a Bigger Objective'

Earlier, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), while sharing his perspective on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, asserted that the tremendous military achievement of the US-Israel partnership does not automatically lead to regime change in Iran He emphasised that regime change remains a far more complex objective, noting that Iran has already signalled its intent to push back and escalate the situation. "But it does not lead to regime change. Regime change is something bigger... There is a tremendous amount of ideological support, sentimental and emotive support from the Shia communities around the world and therefore escalation is on, and today is the third day. People may have expected that this war would come to an end, perhaps in a day or two, after the Supreme Leader had been eliminated. But I think Iran has decided to push back and escalate..." said Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.)

US-Israel Airstrikes and Iranian Retaliation

US and Israel conducted airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)