Westbound international flights from Delhi are delayed due to West Asia tensions. DIAL advised passengers to check with airlines. The disruption follows airspace closures after US-Israeli airstrikes. Some flights have resumed on alternate routes.

Westbound Flights from Delhi Delayed

Several westbound international flights from the IGI Airport were delayed amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday. The Delhi Airport officials have urged the passengers to check the latest flight updates and consider alternate routes for travelling.

DIAL wrote in a passenger advisory, "Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport. If required, please consider alternate routes or connections as suggested by your airline."

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. All other flight operations are currently operating as per schedule," the advisory read.

Airstrikes and Airspace Closures Disrupt Travel

Airspace in several West Asian nations remains closed against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

Flights Gradually Resume, Stranded Passengers Return

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict. Emirates flight EK 500 arrived in Mumbai amid tight coordination between airport authorities and airline officials, bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Ajay, a passenger on board the flight, recounted the tense situation in Dubai. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We had a flight to the USA from Dubai. When it didn't take off, we thought there might be some issues with the flight. After 7-8 hours, we were told that a war had broken out," he said.

He added that the airline arranged accommodation for stranded travellers. "Buses from Emirates came and took all the passengers to the hotels. As soon as we came to know that the flight to Mumbai would leave, we immediately contacted them and came here. Slowly, the situation is getting controlled there," Ajay said.

In a similar development, the first flight from Abu Dhabi landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday night, bringing back passengers affected by the disruption in air travel services.

A traveller who had been stranded in Abu Dhabi praised the arrangements made by Etihad Airways. Speaking to ANI, the passenger said, "Once we got stuck in the Abu Dhabi airport, Etihad Airways took good care of us. They booked the hotels for all the passengers whose flights were cancelled."

Another Emirates flight from Dubai to Bengaluru departed on Monday night, as operations at Dubai airports began to partially resume. Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations would begin on the evening of March 2 (Monday), with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

India's Response and Regional Escalation

India is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers.

The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.